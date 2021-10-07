Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

