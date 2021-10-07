Carmignac Gestion Sells 121,084 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,084 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 5.94% of Clearside Biomedical worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 5,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,053. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

