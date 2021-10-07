Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $41.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

