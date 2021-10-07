Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,517.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. 26,188,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,652,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63,868 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

