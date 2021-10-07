Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

