Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

