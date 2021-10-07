Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 63,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

F opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

