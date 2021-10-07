Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.