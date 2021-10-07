Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Up 1.9%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 169,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,718,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

