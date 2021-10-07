Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

