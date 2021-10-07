Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 1,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

