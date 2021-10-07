Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.