Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 71 ($0.93).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.68 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders have bought a total of 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530 in the last 90 days.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

