Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.46

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.46 and last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 16599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERV. Raymond James lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$300.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.