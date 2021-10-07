CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $62.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

