ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.23 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 477,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

