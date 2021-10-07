ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $23.64

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $24.84. ChampionX shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.23 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

