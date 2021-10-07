Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 268.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

CRL stock opened at $407.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $219.79 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

