Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $830.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $746.69. 3,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $772.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.46. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

