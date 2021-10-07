Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Chegg has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.