Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chemed worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $428.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.26. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

