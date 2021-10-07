ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $9.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $20.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

