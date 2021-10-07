Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 491,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

