Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,403. Chewy has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,239.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

