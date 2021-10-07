Chia Network (XCH) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $166.98 or 0.00308762 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $264.20 million and $34.76 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

