Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $512.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

