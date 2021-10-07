Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. 17,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,300,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

