ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.11

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $33.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.