Chonk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,272.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $44.84 or 0.00083188 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.