CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,575 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

