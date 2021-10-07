CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 781 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,630,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

