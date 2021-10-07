CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 23.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

