CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

