CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $377,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 155.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 65,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

SHAK stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

