CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.