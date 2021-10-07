CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

