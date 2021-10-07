CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 136.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.