Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as high as C$14.13. Cineplex shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 404,459 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.70.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

