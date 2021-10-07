Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AAON by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

