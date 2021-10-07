Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $354,000.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

