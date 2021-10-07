Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESE stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

