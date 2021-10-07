Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,721 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

