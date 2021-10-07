Civitas Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $85,079.37 and $144.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00024630 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,282,770 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars.

