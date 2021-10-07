Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NextGen Healthcare worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

