Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 96,709 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education comprises approximately 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,149 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 19,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,647. The stock has a market cap of $780.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.