Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,505 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

