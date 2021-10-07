Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 98,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

