Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

CDXS stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.