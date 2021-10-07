Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Cognex stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.