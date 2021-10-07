Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

COIN opened at $250.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

